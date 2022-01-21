salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Holdings Trimmed by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 527,635 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 89,821 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for 0.6% of Aviva PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Aviva PLC owned 0.05% of salesforce.com worth $143,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in salesforce.com by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $220,036,000 after purchasing an additional 41,301 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 139.9% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 193,271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $47,210,000 after acquiring an additional 112,721 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 210.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 419,455 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $113,766,000 after acquiring an additional 284,360 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,322 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 264,604 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $71,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $523,388.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total transaction of $289,441.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 302,001 shares of company stock worth $85,454,874. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com stock traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $220.62. 85,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,520,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $260.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.29.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $298.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.47.

salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

