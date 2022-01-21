salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC cut its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 527,635 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 89,821 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for 0.6% of Aviva PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Aviva PLC owned about 0.05% of salesforce.com worth $143,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 761.5% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in salesforce.com by 83.3% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 83.3% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CRM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.47.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total transaction of $289,441.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.74, for a total value of $20,520,733.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 302,001 shares of company stock valued at $85,454,874. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $220.62. The stock had a trading volume of 85,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,520,524. The firm has a market cap of $217.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.02, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $260.78 and a 200-day moving average of $264.29.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

