salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) PT Lowered to $300.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $360.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.57% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.47.
NYSE CRM opened at $222.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.06. salesforce.com has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $260.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total transaction of $164,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total transaction of $6,142,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 302,001 shares of company stock worth $85,454,874 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,205,534 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $17,393,375,000 after acquiring an additional 299,606 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,409,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,115,062,000 after acquiring an additional 707,629 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,889,819 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,309,637,000 after buying an additional 805,630 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,884,328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,024,519,000 after buying an additional 1,109,641 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About salesforce.com
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
