Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $57.75

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $57.75 and last traded at $57.75, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.75.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Samsung Electronics in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.75 and a 200 day moving average of $50.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 3.89.

Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $63.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.55 billion. Research analysts expect that Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF)

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and selling of electronics and computer peripherals. The company operates through following business divisions: Consumer Electronics, Information Technology & Mobile Communications and Device Solutions. The Consumer Electronics business division provides cable television, monitor, printer, air-conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines and medical devices.

