San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $6.48 Million Investment in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,980 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $6,478,000. Microsoft makes up 3.6% of San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Yale University purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth about $168,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 914.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 666 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSFT opened at $301.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $222.42 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.76.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.74%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.46.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

