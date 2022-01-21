Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Price Target Raised to SEK 275 at Morgan Stanley

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from SEK 267 to SEK 275 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SDVKY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 275 to SEK 290 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 270 to SEK 285 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.60.

Shares of SDVKY traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $26.97. 298,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.67. Sandvik AB has a one year low of $22.64 and a one year high of $29.06. The company has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.81.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Sandvik AB (publ) had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 20.04%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sandvik AB will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 37.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,911,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881,019 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) during the third quarter worth about $3,428,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) by 3.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,844,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,301,000 after buying an additional 59,435 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Sandvik AB (publ) Company Profile

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.

