SaTT Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $46,434.00 (SATT)

SaTT (CURRENCY:SATT) traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. SaTT has a total market capitalization of $3.80 million and $46,434.00 worth of SaTT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SaTT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, SaTT has traded down 42.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SaTT Profile

SaTT (CRYPTO:SATT) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. SaTT’s total supply is 12,270,063,310 coins and its circulating supply is 3,244,898,181 coins. SaTT’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=3407522.0 . SaTT’s official website is www.satt-token.com . SaTT’s official Twitter account is @SaTT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SaTT aims to change the transaction between advertisers and content editors to be instant, transparent and secure! The SaTT is an ERC20 token created to facilitate advertising transactions with a smart contract. No more late payments or expensive banking services. A decentralized system for quantifying the results of a campaign thanks to third-party applications and smart contract. “

