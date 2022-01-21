Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Given a €7.30 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) received a €7.30 ($8.30) price target from stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SHA. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.90 ($8.98) price target on Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($7.95) price objective on Schaeffler in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Warburg Research set a €7.50 ($8.52) price objective on Schaeffler in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($10.23) price objective on Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €7.20 ($8.18) price objective on Schaeffler in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Schaeffler presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €7.79 ($8.85).

FRA SHA traded up €0.14 ($0.16) during trading on Friday, hitting €7.13 ($8.10). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 748,552 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €7.43 and a 200 day moving average price of €7.23. Schaeffler has a 52 week low of €11.30 ($12.84) and a 52 week high of €16.74 ($19.02).

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

