Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) PT Lowered to 362.00

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) had its target price reduced by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 438.00 to 362.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SBBTF. Citigroup downgraded shares of Schibsted ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Schibsted ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Schibsted ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 500.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Schibsted ASA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Schibsted ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.00.

SBBTF opened at $51.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.70. Schibsted ASA has a 1-year low of $51.75 and a 1-year high of $51.75.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Financial Services, and Growth segments. It operates online marketplaces, as well as offers online classifieds services that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers; and publishes printed and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers.

