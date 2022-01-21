Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Declares $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%.

Schlumberger has decreased its dividend payment by 75.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Schlumberger has a dividend payout ratio of 20.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Schlumberger to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.2%.

Shares of SLB opened at $37.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.59. The stock has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 2.29. Schlumberger has a twelve month low of $21.23 and a twelve month high of $38.53.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.90%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Schlumberger will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

In related news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $399,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

