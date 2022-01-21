Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 205.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 35,298 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,213,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 129.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 7,244 shares during the period.

Shares of FNDB stock opened at $56.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.87. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a 1-year low of $45.75 and a 1-year high of $59.64.

