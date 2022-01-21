Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Science Applications International worth $17,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 18,419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SAIC. William Blair downgraded Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Science Applications International from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.70.

Shares of SAIC stock opened at $86.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.99. Science Applications International Co. has a 1 year low of $77.65 and a 1 year high of $103.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.85.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.40. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.25%.

In other news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total value of $587,094.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prabu Natarajan bought 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $82.01 per share, for a total transaction of $45,105.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

