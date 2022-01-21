Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 3,460 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $42,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PayPal from $318.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PayPal from $265.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reduced their target price on PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on PayPal from $360.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $5.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $167.69. The company had a trading volume of 366,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,521,044. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $172.60 and a one year high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $189.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.79. The stock has a market cap of $197.02 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.