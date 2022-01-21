Scotia Capital Inc. Boosts Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,460,337 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,934 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $39,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2,790.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 12,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.42.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.88. 882,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,732,840. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.92 billion, a PE ratio of 225.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.74%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,733.48%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.