Scotia Capital Inc. Boosts Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 172,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,138 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned about 0.06% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $42,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.63.

BDX remained flat at $$263.97 during midday trading on Friday. 18,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,333,009. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $235.13 and a 52-week high of $268.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $250.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.54, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 50.80%.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $851,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $58,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

