Scotia Capital Inc. Boosts Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,195,937 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,744 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.19% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $80,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 36,406.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 120,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120,504 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 361.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. 68.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNQ traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.25. 211,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,028,550. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $59.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.81. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $22.40 and a 52-week high of $54.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.60.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 14.56%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.4731 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.70%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNQ. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.59.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

