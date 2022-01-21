Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 21,010 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 797,676 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,010 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $44,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Field & Main Bank increased its position in Comcast by 200.0% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its position in Comcast by 221.1% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Comcast by 584.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Comcast by 26.1% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. TD Securities dropped their price target on Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.63.

Comcast stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.59. The company had a trading volume of 571,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,787,051. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $46.29 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

