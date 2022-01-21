Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 32,065 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 857,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,065 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $46,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UL. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 134.3% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in Unilever by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Unilever by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

Shares of Unilever stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.76. 186,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,388,076. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.47. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $46.07 and a 52-week high of $61.81.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.