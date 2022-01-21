Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 8,504 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,960 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,504 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $50,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 761.5% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 83.3% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 83.3% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 76.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $523,388.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 517 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total transaction of $151,579.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 302,001 shares of company stock valued at $85,454,874 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com stock traded down $2.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $220.32. 111,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,520,524. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $217.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.29.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $370.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, December 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays set a $348.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.47.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Article: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.