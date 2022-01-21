Scotia Capital Inc. Decreases Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,916,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 74,502 shares during the period. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners accounts for 1.2% of Scotia Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.99% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $163,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,916,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,643,000 after acquiring an additional 426,380 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $625,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $23,806,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,939,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $333,244,000 after acquiring an additional 973,311 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.10.

Shares of NYSE BIP traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.60. The company had a trading volume of 8,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,390. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $62.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.35 and its 200-day moving average is $57.13. The stock has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 0.79.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.58%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

