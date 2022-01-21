Scotia Capital Inc. Has $169.12 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,452 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.2% of Scotia Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $169,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clarus Group Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 0.9% during the second quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 451 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Rinet Co LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 0.6% during the second quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 657 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group raised its position in Alphabet by 1.9% during the second quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 211 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in Alphabet by 1.5% during the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 278 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the third quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 145 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOG. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,117.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,360.00 to $3,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,226.82.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,743.69, for a total value of $8,231,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,963.30, for a total transaction of $50,376.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 184,585 shares of company stock valued at $394,954,238 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOG traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $2,669.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,105. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,809.00 and a twelve month high of $3,037.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,885.62 and a 200-day moving average of $2,823.88.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.