Scotia Capital Inc. Has $38.20 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,445 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $38,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCD. Barclays lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $232.00 to $282.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.54.

Shares of MCD traded up $3.63 on Friday, hitting $256.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,771,682. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $259.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.46. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.73 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.60.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.91%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

