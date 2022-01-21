Scotia Capital Inc. Has $76.77 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 510,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,346 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $76,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 255,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,806,000 after acquiring an additional 28,176 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,786,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 10,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 17,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Argus boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.07.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $2.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $176.20. The stock had a trading volume of 169,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,387,371. The firm has a market cap of $243.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $176.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $168.86 and its 200 day moving average is $160.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.25%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

