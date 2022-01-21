Scotia Capital Inc. Has $82.57 Million Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,411 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of American Tower worth $82,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,028,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,412 shares of company stock worth $2,234,295 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

AMT traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $246.83. 40,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,277,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $268.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.53. The company has a market cap of $112.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.37. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 101.09%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on American Tower from $295.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.73.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

