Scotia Capital Inc. Lowers Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 298,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 38,214 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $44,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Camden National Bank grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,731,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $811,269,000 after buying an additional 236,236 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 78.8% during the second quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 111,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,206,000 after buying an additional 48,985 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth approximately $4,520,000. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 154,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,952,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. CLSA reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $234.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.34.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $4.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.21. 483,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,040,104. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.04 and its 200 day moving average is $159.48. The stock has a market cap of $342.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.64. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $108.70 and a 12 month high of $274.29.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

