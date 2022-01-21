Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 16,383 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,383 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $55,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $237,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 13.8% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 122,963 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,909,000 after purchasing an additional 14,944 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 18.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 755,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $275,694,000 after buying an additional 119,452 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,393,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $710,000. 73.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MA stock traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $362.21. 73,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,012,603. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $306.00 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $351.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $355.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $355.89 billion, a PE ratio of 44.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 24.11%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total value of $32,248,273.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.94.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

