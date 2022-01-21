Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 19,279 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,896 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,279 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $114,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Boit C F David bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1,262.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 69.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $448.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $417.30.

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot stock traded up $6.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $356.53. 121,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,658,767. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $398.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $358.30. The company has a market cap of $372.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

