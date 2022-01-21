Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 25,193 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 364,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,193 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for 0.9% of Scotia Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $123,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 65.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on FB. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.38.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.69, for a total value of $41,086.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total transaction of $16,595,757.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 486,640 shares of company stock worth $161,277,754. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $4.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $312.09. 621,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,542,840. Meta Platforms Inc. has a one year low of $253.50 and a one year high of $384.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $332.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $344.45. The stock has a market cap of $868.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.