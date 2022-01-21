Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 51,345 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 923,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,345 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Brookfield Renewable worth $35,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 4.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 1.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 3.0% in the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 15,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 5.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 58.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEPC stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.64. 6,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 875,896. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.45. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $60.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $966.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BEPC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Renewable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Brookfield Renewable from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

