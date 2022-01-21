Scotia Capital Inc. Raises Stock Position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,630,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 304,767 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.90% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $82,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 102,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 347,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. 36.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AQN. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James set a $20.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, CSFB set a $16.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $14.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,716,348. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.79. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.39 and a 52-week high of $17.86.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $528.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1706 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.10%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

