Scotia Capital Inc. Reduces Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,068 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $33,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded down $3.66 on Friday, reaching $358.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,138,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,984,023. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $297.45 and a 12-month high of $408.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $391.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $378.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.491 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

