Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 2,516 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,754 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,516 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $30,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Botty Investors LLC bought a new position in Shopify during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,659,000 after purchasing an additional 13,925 shares in the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 226 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 3,527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded down $46.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $977.33. The stock had a trading volume of 71,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,639. The company has a current ratio of 13.97, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $121.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.16, a P/E/G ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,388.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,447.95. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,005.14 and a 52-week high of $1,762.92.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. Shopify’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on SHOP. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, November 29th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on Shopify in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,584.20.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

