Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 341,707 Shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,105,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341,707 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Shaw Communications worth $32,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SJR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 159.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 482,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,954,000 after purchasing an additional 71,175 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $713,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 12,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. 55.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.13.

Shares of SJR traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.78. The stock had a trading volume of 7,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $30.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.21.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. Shaw Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0791 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is 58.39%.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.