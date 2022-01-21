Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LON:SMT) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,356.01

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust plc (LON:SMT) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,356.01 ($18.50) and traded as low as GBX 1,119.63 ($15.28). Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,154 ($15.75), with a volume of 4,815,630 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. The company has a market capitalization of £16.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,356.01 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,369.61.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a GBX 1.52 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.01%.

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

