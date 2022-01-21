Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €70.00 Price Target at Barclays

Scout24 (ETR:G24) has been assigned a €70.00 ($79.55) target price by analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.40% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($79.55) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($76.14) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.70 ($75.80) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €76.00 ($86.36) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €73.00 ($82.95) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €71.77 ($81.56).

G24 stock opened at €58.14 ($66.07) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 4.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €60.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is €65.07. Scout24 has a 52 week low of €53.20 ($60.45) and a 52 week high of €73.36 ($83.36). The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion and a PE ratio of 2.26.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

