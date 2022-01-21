SEA (NYSE:SE) Trading Down 6.8%

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)’s share price dropped 6.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $156.05 and last traded at $158.55. Approximately 154,027 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 9,494,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.06.

SE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on SEA in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $427.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on SEA from $400.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen upped their target price on SEA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on SEA in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on SEA from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.36.

The stock has a market cap of $84.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.30.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). SEA had a negative net margin of 23.51% and a negative return on equity of 42.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.87) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 809.1% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in SEA in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in SEA by 83.0% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 183 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

