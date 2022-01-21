SEA (NYSE:SE) Trading Down 6.8%

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)’s share price dropped 6.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $156.05 and last traded at $158.55. Approximately 154,027 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 9,494,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.06.
SE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on SEA in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $427.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on SEA from $400.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen upped their target price on SEA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on SEA in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on SEA from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.36.
The stock has a market cap of $84.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.30.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 809.1% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in SEA in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in SEA by 83.0% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 183 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.75% of the company’s stock.
About SEA (NYSE:SE)
Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.
