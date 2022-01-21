Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Berry Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Berry in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the energy company will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.57. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Berry’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $143.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.63 million. Berry had a negative net margin of 22.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Berry from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Berry from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Berry from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.13.

Berry stock opened at $9.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $724.86 million, a P/E ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Berry has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $10.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.54.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRY. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Berry by 66.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,557 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Berry during the first quarter worth $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Berry by 43.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,669 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Berry by 49,770.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,974 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 9,954 shares during the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Berry’s payout ratio is currently -21.62%.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

