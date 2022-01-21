Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Magnolia Oil & Gas Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) – Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.71. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The firm had revenue of $283.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 134.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.45.

Shares of NYSE MGY opened at $20.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.83. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $22.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 43.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 56.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 35.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

