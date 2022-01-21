Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $53,358.00

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 21st. Seigniorage Shares has a market cap of $344,244.61 and approximately $53,358.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Seigniorage Shares has traded down 26.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Seigniorage Shares coin can currently be bought for $0.0169 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00055032 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00065673 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,655.84 or 0.07045410 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,919.33 or 1.00592516 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00008050 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00061490 BTC.

Seigniorage Shares Coin Profile

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. The official website for Seigniorage Shares is dollarprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol . Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Seigniorage Shares Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seigniorage Shares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seigniorage Shares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seigniorage Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

