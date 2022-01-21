Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $20.83

Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.83 and traded as low as $20.38. Sekisui House shares last traded at $20.53, with a volume of 23,817 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.65.

Sekisui House Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SKHSY)

Sekisui House, Ltd. engages in the construction, sale, purchase, and administration of real estate properties; design, execution, contracting and supervision of construction projects; real estate brokerage and landscaping. It operates through the following segments: Custom Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Remodeling, Real Estate Management Fee, Houses for Sale, Condominiums, Urban Redevelopment, Overseas Business, and Others.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Sekisui House Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sekisui House and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.