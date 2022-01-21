Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.90.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SELB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of Selecta Biosciences stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.11 and a 200-day moving average of $3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $291.62 million, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.04. Selecta Biosciences has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $5.70.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $24.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Selecta Biosciences news, Director Timothy A. Springer bought 14,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $43,484.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carsten Brunn sold 13,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $42,014.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 3,985,782 shares of company stock worth $12,179,692 and sold 42,848 shares worth $129,655. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 51.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 35,878 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 81.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 78,036 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $305,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,690,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,967,000 after buying an additional 448,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 30.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 257,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 60,528 shares during the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

