Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) CEO Sells $153,380.00 in Stock

Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 2,000 shares of Semler Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $153,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Douglas Murphy-Chutorian also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Semler Scientific alerts:

On Monday, October 25th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total transaction of $180,037.50.

OTCMKTS SMLR traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,267. The firm has a market cap of $504.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.85. Semler Scientific, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.17 and a twelve month high of $153.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.62.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $13.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million. Semler Scientific had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 56.71%. On average, equities analysts predict that Semler Scientific, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Semler Scientific from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target on shares of Semler Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Semler Scientific from a “d-” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Semler Scientific from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Semler Scientific from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Semler Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMLR. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. 35.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semler Scientific Company Profile

Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.

Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Semler Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semler Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.