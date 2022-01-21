Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Price Target Increased to $155.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $154.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.75% from the stock’s current price.

SRE has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet raised Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.71.

Shares of NYSE SRE traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $136.26. The company had a trading volume of 7,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,242. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $114.66 and a twelve month high of $144.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $367,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 54.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 176.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

