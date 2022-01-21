Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Sold by Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P.

Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. cut its stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the period. Semtech accounts for approximately 1.2% of Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P.’s holdings in Semtech were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. 95.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SMTC. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Semtech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.45.

In related news, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Alistair Fulton sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,691 shares of company stock valued at $2,523,409 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,614. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.04. Semtech Co. has a 1-year low of $57.97 and a 1-year high of $94.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.74, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 4.01.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $194.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.92 million. Semtech had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

About Semtech

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

