Semux (SEM) Price Hits $0.0008 on Major Exchanges

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One Semux coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Semux has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. Semux has a market capitalization of $9,749.30 and approximately $2.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.64 or 0.00184231 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00009329 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00006588 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004527 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000922 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002539 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004420 BTC.

Semux Profile

Semux (SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 18,432,369 coins and its circulating supply is 12,712,343 coins. The Reddit community for Semux is https://reddit.com/r/Semux and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Semux’s official website is www.semux.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Semux Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

