Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Director Purchases $103,400.00 in Stock

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Director James Peyer bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

James Peyer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sensei Biotherapeutics alerts:

On Tuesday, January 18th, James Peyer bought 10,000 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.08 per share, for a total transaction of $50,800.00.

On Thursday, January 13th, James Peyer acquired 19,953 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $102,358.89.

On Tuesday, January 11th, James Peyer acquired 10,845 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.18 per share, for a total transaction of $56,177.10.

On Tuesday, December 28th, James Peyer acquired 11,288 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $59,600.64.

On Thursday, December 23rd, James Peyer acquired 11,000 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.27 per share, for a total transaction of $57,970.00.

On Friday, December 17th, James Peyer acquired 117 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.29 per share, for a total transaction of $618.93.

SNSE stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.80. The stock had a trading volume of 78,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,752. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $26.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.99.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNSE. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 565.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 255.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 365.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 8,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

About Sensei Biotherapeutics

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.