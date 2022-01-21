Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Shares Gap Up to $4.30

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.30, but opened at $4.40. Sequans Communications shares last traded at $4.40, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Sequans Communications alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.43 million, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 0.83.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sequans Communications S.A. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Sequans Communications by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 22,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 3.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 142,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 13.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 38.2% during the second quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 48,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 13,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

Sequans Communications Company Profile (NYSE:SQNS)

Sequans Communications SA is a developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical IoT. For 5G and 4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability; For 5G and 4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4 and Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Sequans Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequans Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.