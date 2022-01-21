Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $19.48 Million

Equities research analysts expect Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) to post sales of $19.48 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $58.30 million. Seres Therapeutics reported sales of $17.56 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full year sales of $154.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $142.71 million to $196.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $43.02 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $98.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Seres Therapeutics.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.19. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.73% and a negative net margin of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $126.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 377.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 9,906 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 90.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

MCRB opened at $7.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.79. Seres Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $29.90. The firm has a market cap of $699.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.05 and a beta of 3.44.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

