ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Lowered to $700.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $820.00 to $700.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. FBN Securities increased their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $850.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Summit Insights started coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $711.67.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $515.00 on Friday. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $448.27 and a 1 year high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $623.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $625.06. The company has a market cap of $102.49 billion, a PE ratio of 472.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.01.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dennis Woodside bought 2,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $694.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,987,193.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 738 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.10, for a total transaction of $405,973.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,655 shares of company stock worth $15,161,081. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 545 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 2,680 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,332,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 778 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 135.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

