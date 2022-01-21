ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.18% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $7,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 99.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 25.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 46.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. 61.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, SVP Henry Fulbrook Abbott sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $38,450.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William M. Foshee sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $2,723,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $82.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.16 and a 1-year high of $89.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.73.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 46.29%. The business had revenue of $104.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.40%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on ServisFirst Bancshares from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

